VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 91,943 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.