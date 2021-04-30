Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) shares rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

