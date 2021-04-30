VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $1,542.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,606,100 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

