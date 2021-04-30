Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

