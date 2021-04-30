Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VWDRY. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,359. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

