Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,359. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.8465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

