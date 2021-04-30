VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.76

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 9152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,105 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 893,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,578,000 after acquiring an additional 762,725 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

