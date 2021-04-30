Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $948.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 948 ($12.39), with a volume of 33117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920 ($12.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Victoria from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 850.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 676.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

