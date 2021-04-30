Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

VMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.90 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

