Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

