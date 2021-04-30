Visa Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

