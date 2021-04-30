Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of V stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

