Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $236.86 on Wednesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its position in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.