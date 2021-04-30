Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 4.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company has a market capitalization of $350.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.