Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $322,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,986. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.28, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.