Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 45,549 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 650.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 255,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,340. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

