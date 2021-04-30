Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

INTU stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.00. 13,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

