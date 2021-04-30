Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.41. 36,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,945. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

