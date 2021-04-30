Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTRU opened at $11.80 on Friday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

