Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Commerzbank

Commerzbank started coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vossloh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Monday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

