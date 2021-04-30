VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.