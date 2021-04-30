W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.