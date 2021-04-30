W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $379.50.

NYSE GWW opened at $429.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $430.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

