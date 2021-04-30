Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

