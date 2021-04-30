Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.