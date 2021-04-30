Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,986. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.