Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.