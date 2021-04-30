Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. 20,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

