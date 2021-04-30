Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

