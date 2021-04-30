Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $302.11 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $309.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

