WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 72.5% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, WAX has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $393.13 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,720,229,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,308,820 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

