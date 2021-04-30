WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

