Wedbush Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,127.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,392.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,902.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

