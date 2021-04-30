Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Visa stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.78. 57,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $456.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

