Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

4/29/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $244.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $221.39. 26,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

