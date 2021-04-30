Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

