Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $150.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE RL opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

