WesBanco, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.