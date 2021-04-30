WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 6,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,838. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 206,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 99,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

