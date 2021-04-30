West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WTBA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

