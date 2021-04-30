West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $324.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.09 and a 12 month high of $333.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.