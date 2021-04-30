Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Methanex makes up about 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Methanex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,434. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

