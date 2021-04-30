Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.33 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 3.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,162,930. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.