Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,375,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.09. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,117. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.