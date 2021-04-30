Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WIA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 13,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

