Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

