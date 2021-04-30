Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 574,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

