Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $70.15. 584,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

