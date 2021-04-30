Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $124.00 at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

