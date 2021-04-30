Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 25,824 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

